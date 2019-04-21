Editor’s Note: “The Economic Development Side” originally appears in the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce’s weekly member e-newsletter. It is written by Rhonda Dishner, the Economic Development Alliance’s executive assistant.

It’s a good sign. And a bright and colorful one, now that it’s been repainted.

The Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County is developer and manager of the 785-acre Jefferson Industrial Park. And it owns the park’s available acreage. Marketing that acreage to industrial prospects is part of the Alliance’s strategic economic development plan. So is making sure potential clients can find it (the park and the available land).

The main traffic entrance into the industrial park is through the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Arkansas 365 (Dollarway Road). A simple project to refurbish the faded, long-ago-placed entrance sign there took longer than expected due to an extended period of bad weather.

Or, as the sign company put it, “The weather did not want to cooperate.” It was either too wet or too cold to paint outdoors during most of February and March, they reported.

But the job was finally completed on March 29, and a provided photograph of the finished project showed off one renewed angle of the identical, four-sided signboard. It’s definitely a better sign now.

More than 3,000 people work at companies located in Jefferson Industrial Park. That’s a good sign, too.