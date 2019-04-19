A Fort Smith nonprofit organization celebrated the beginning of an extensive remodeling project on Thursday.

Dozens of people gathered at 1421 S. Dallas St. in Fort Smith on Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a $240,000 Affordable Housing Program grant the Children's Emergency Shelter received through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. Jack Moffett, executive director of the Children's Emergency Shelter, said the grant will enable the shelter to remodel the entire 24-unit apartment complex, which it uses to facilitate its GetREAL24 program.

"We've been allocated $10,000 per unit," Moffett said. "We're going to put in new cabinets, new bathrooms, all the fixtures in the apartment will be replaced, texturing all the walls, removing a lot of the dated materials like popcorn ceilings, ... paint."

The Children's Emergency Shelter was able to remodel the exterior of the apartment complex when it was purchased a couple of years ago, Moffett said. Therefore, the majority of the grant funds will be used on the interior of the units.

The Children's Emergency Shelter's GetREAL24 program, Moffett said, is an independent living training program for young adults who turned 18 while in foster care. It is meant to provide them life skills training to allow them to acclimate to an adult life of independence and productivity, rather than relying on government assistance.

A news release from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas states the grant was awarded in 2018. Moffett said Simmons Bank was the shelter's bank sponsor for the grant. Work on the remodeling has already begun, and the organization hopes it will be completed by the end of the year.

"We've started some heat and air work with a subcontractor who will be preceding Trinity Mulitfamily's construction division, and so it'll probably start next week," Moffett said. "But the tear-out of some of the heat and air units have already started."

The construction for the project will be carried out by Trinity Multifamily, who is also the property manager for the apartment complex.

In addition to Moffett, Dave Pinson of Trinity Multifamily and Bruce Hatton of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas spoke at the groundbreaking.