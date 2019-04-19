Fort Smith administration wants to create a task force to discuss details related to the proposed incentivized microchipping pet ordinance.

Animal Services Advisory Board Chairman Robert Naumoff said the group is supposed to look at the implementation processes and any potential cost.

In an email to the Times Record on Thursday, City Administrator Carl Geffken said the task force, or internal working group, as he described it, is supposed to fulfill the request of the Board of Directors to outline a plan to implement the proposed ordinance, so it fully understands the impact and requirements on the city if it is approved.

Geffken hopes to have city employees from the Finance, Information Technology and Police Departments to talk about what would occur if the ordinance is passed, including “billing, budgeting, tagging and renewal processes.”

The ordinance also recommends a fund to assist low-income residents with pet alterations. Geffken said details need to be worked out and there needs to be a consensus on revenue projections and suggested use of the money.

“A lot of this information, I think, they’ve requested are things that we aren’t equipped to handle,” said ASAB member Sam Terry. “These are city questions. To the extent that we can provide answers, we will and we have, we’ve worked pretty hard on providing those answers.”

Geffken specifically requested ASAB Veterinarian Nicole Morton to be on the task force. Naumoff was recommended by the other members to take a second spot. A third member was not specifically appointed.

There were concerns, however, from the board and Ward 2 Director Andre Good about having another task force or committee.

“What Carl’s asking, could we not take care of?” Good asked. He said in his own attendance of several meetings, there are typically the same people in attendance, including citizens, who have a vested interest and knowledge of the issue.

“I basically just want to give you guys the kudos for what you’ve done and what you do,” Good said. “I don’t see the necessity to have another task force when you guys, in my opinion are a wealth of information.”

Naumoff said the board, residents and police officers can’t discuss the software needed or require an employee to do anything.

A suggestion was made to request the city employees and Geffken attend the ASAB meeting or have the task force meeting right after.

When asked about his thoughts on the suggestion, Geffken said the discussions will need “focused efforts,” which isn’t always achieved with a large group of people. He said there will likely be around nine city employees on the task force.

Geffken said the work and conversations had by the task force can be presented to the ASAB and Board of Directors.

“I’m happy to do whatever they want me to do to get things done,” Morton said. “I will jump through any hoops.”

Naumoff concurred, saying he will do whatever it takes not to prolong the issue anymore.

It is not clear when the task force meeting will take place, but the ASAB hopes to have the issue settled and back on the agenda May 7, the first Board of Directors meeting next month.