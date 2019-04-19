From Faulkner County Sheriff's Office reports

First responders fight fire

Five rural fire departments responded to Banister Road in Guy last week after a shed erupted in flames.

According to a Faulkner County Sheriff's Office report, Guy Police Chief Chris Humphrey heard a "loud explosion" shortly before 3:30 p.m. April 12 and soon located "a lot of black smoke" in the 360 block of Banister Road.

Authorities soon learned a shed along with a neighboring field had caught fire. According to a report, the homeowner also was on scene. First responders were called to check on the man "due to his age and [with him] being out of breath," the report states.

Centerville, Damascus, Guy and Greenbrier fire departments, along with the forestry commission, responded to the scene to fight the flames. According to the report, the homeowner told authorities he believed barrels full of fuel caused the afternoon fire.

The 81-year-old homeowner told authorities he had "some old barrels of fuel [that] caught fire and exploded which caused an old fiberglass boat to catch fire.

Break-in reported on Happy Hills

A Happy Hills residence was burglarized last weekend, according to an incident report.

Authorities were called out to a residence in the 20 block of Happy Hills Road shortly before 11 p.m. April 13 after a woman came home to find "someone broke into her house via a side door while she was away," the report states.

The 23-year-old complainant told deputy Steve Sumner that the break-in occurred sometime between 9:10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on the night in question. The woman said she looked through her home but did not find any suspects still inside. However, she said she found her freezer door was left open.

According to her statement, the woman knew she locked the doorknob before she left but could not remember if she'd locked the deadbolt when she left her home. Deputy Sumner noted there was damage to the woman's door frame and advised her to make sure she locks the deadbolt in the future.

The woman was given the incident number associated with the report and told to contact the sheriff's office if she found out anything was missing or damaged inside the home later on, according to the report.

Residents file animal complaint

Authorities were called to a residence in the Wilson Township last week regarding an incident involving two dogs.

According to an incident report, deputies were called out around 9:25 a.m. April 14 to a residence in the 10 block of Shrewsbury Cove by a resident who said one of his neighbors was screaming outside his residence. The man told authorities the woman was outside his home yelling about his dogs and also claimed his dogs, a Great Dane and a Boxer, were inside the home for the entirety of the incident.

However, the woman told police that the complainant's dogs "were inside her house and she chased them back to his house."

The woman was upset and yelled at the complainant as deputy Chad Pruett attempted to figure out what was going on, according to the report. According to a witness, the dogs did wander into the neighbor's home prior to being chased back to the complainant's home.

Because there was no evidence to back either party's claims, Pruett collected statements from both sides and reminded the complainant of the county animal ordinance, the report states.