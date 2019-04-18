Downtown leaders on Tuesday discussed the possibility of alcohol in designated public spaces under recently passed state legislation.

Act 812, which passed into law April 10 from the 2019 legislative session, allows cities to designate certain "entertainment districts" that permit those inside to drink alcoholic beverages purchased within the district in public areas under Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control guidelines. 64.6 Downtown Director Talicia Richardson said her organization was an advocate of the bill while it was in legislation and is looking at how such districts could be implemented in Fort Smith.

"We’re trying to drive the local cities in terms of creating tourism, energy, those kinds of things in their areas," said District 78 state Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, at the Central Business Improvement District meeting Tuesday morning.

Jay Richardson said the districts have to be a continuous area with multiple facilities. He also pointed out that Arkansas cities can have more than one such district. Talicia Richardson gave the example of such districts in downtown Fort Smith and Chaffee Crossing.

Jay Richardson also said city officials are allowed to set the times each district is in effect.

"You can say from Thursday through Sunday, downtown will be an entertainment district. That will be well within what the bill states. Or, you can say it’s like that 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," he said. "It's up to you."

But a person in the district under state law can't buy liquor in convenience stores, liquor stores and grocery stores and then walk around and drink it unless city officials designate that part of the district as outside that scope, Jay Richardson said. Because of this, Talicia Richardson said city officials would have to be mindful of Garrison Pointe Liquor if they were to set up a district in downtown.

"You could potentially have two to three different districts around the avenue. There could be smaller, more specific ones that would exclude that," Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said.

CBID Panelist Phil White said he could see such a district as a "marketing tool" for downtown Fort Smith but added that it would need to be implemented carefully. He expressed concern over how the guidelines for only taking alcohol purchased within the district into public areas would be enforced.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker said Beverage Control officials would likely bear the brunt of the beverage enforcement.

"If we start talking about whether somebody came in to purchase their alcohol at an establishment inside the entertainment district or if they purchased it outside and then brought it in, there’s no way the Police Department is going to be the enforcement on that," Baker said.

"People would be allowed to drink out in public, but it would be a controlled thing. Like when Steel Horse Rally shut down Ninth Street for their concert, it was all fenced in. They were still technically drinking in public, but whatever the city deems as entertainment districts, the consumption of alcohol in public would be allowed under certain circumstances," he said.

Talicia Richardson said she has reached out to different municipalities to see how they have implemented the law. She said in Hot Springs, for example, two entertainment districts are set up with road barricades at their given times under Beverage Control guidelines.

"They created that in their jurisdiction, so for all of us, we’re looking to see what ABC says," she said.

Jay Richardson said Act 812 as of Tuesday was "pretty wide open to everything." However, he said he anticipates the act will be amended in the next legislative cycle.

In light of this, Talicia Richardson said it's even more important to understand what other cities within the state are doing with the law.

"If we’re all on the same page and we have an idea of what everyone else is doing, we have more power," she said.