The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith School of Education’s faculty, students and supporters are celebrating the work of Arkansas teachers as part of the state-wide Educator Commitment Signing Week.

Friday, April 12, Dr. Monica Riley, executive director of the School of Education, Dr. Donna Scoggins, and teaching interns in the UAFS education program traveled to the state capitol in Little Rock to represent UAFS at Governor Asa Hutchinson’s signing event.

As a follow-up to the Governor’s Signing Event, UAFS will host its own signing at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Windgate Art and Design building on the UAFS campus. Refreshments will follow a brief program and the signing of the commitment document.

“The School of Education at UAFS is excited to be a part of a week dedicated to promoting and celebrating those who have committed to the teaching profession,” said Riley. “The faculty in the School of Education are confident that our students are prepared for the profession and will be successful once they enter the field. Participating in this signing event allows our students to solidify their decision to be the best teacher they can be for every student they have the privilege of teaching.”

More than 200 teacher candidates and students admitted into the educator preparation program at UAFS are expected to sign their commitment to education at the event. Faculty members, university administrators, campus deans, first-generation advisors and academic advisors who work with education students will also attend the event to offer their support.

“Supporting future educators is so important, as these are the people who will develop the next generation of leaders, and who will inspire the young minds of our community,” said Dr. Edward Serna, UAFS interim chancellor. “The School of Education at UAFS does extraordinary work preparing our students to succeed as educators, and this event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate what they do, and the honor commitments of their students to the teaching profession.”

Representatives from the Arkansas Department of Education, the Great Lakes mentor for education majors, area public school partners, and representatives from the Guy Fentor Educational Cooperative, the Teacher Education Council and the School of Education Advancement Council, are also expected to attend the UAFS signing event.