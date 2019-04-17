The Booneville School Board, after an executive session of just over an hour last Tuesday, unanimously approved a recommendation to hire Tim Goers as the school’s girls basketball head coach.

Goers, who has twice been the head coach of the Bearcat boys program, is currently an elementary school physical education instructor for the school district.

He was hired by the district for a third time this year to replace the retired Sally Hardin when his wife, Amy Goers, became the high school principal this year.

Goers will be replacing Jay Loyd, who completed his second stint in charge of the girls program by retiring. The board accepted Loyd’s resignation from the position in March.

The recommendation of Goers came after eight candidates were interviewed through Tuesday and Goers underwent a second interview with the board on Tuesday night.

During his tenure with the boys program, Goers led the school to 61 wins, to a regional tournament three times and to its first state tournament win.

In other moves after the executive session, Brittany Tucker was approved as the junior high counselor and Renee Blankenship as the junior and senior high nurse. Tucker is filling Loyd’s counselor post and Blankenship is replacing Tanya Berry, who is also retiring.