Although no firm dates have been announced, Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey is expecting the county to take possession of the new Logan County Detention Center about May 1.

Massey said after possession of the facility has been assumed he and his staff will undergo a training period on the new facility before prisoners are moved into the cells.

Between those two events, Massey said, there will likely be tours offered to the public and or a grand opening event for the jail.

Passage of two half cent sales taxes in July of 2016 — with 71 percent approval — is providing funding to build and maintain the jail.

In November of 2016 the county issued $10 million in bonds for the construction of the new jail, located on county owned land on Lowder Street in Paris, and subsequently issued another $2.1 million in bonds in September of 2018.

The half cent tax dedicated to construction of the jail is repealed when the cost of the project has been satisfied, As of March, the tax, which began on Jan. 1, 2017 had taken in more than $2.3 million.

Besides serving as a detention center for prisoners, the new jail also includes offices for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and a courtroom, which should greatly curtail the need to transport prisoners to the Logan County Courthouses in Booneville and Paris.

Once open, the new jail will replace the current Logan County Detention Center, also in Paris. That facility was built in the 1980s and has been cited numerous times for being in violation of jail standards.

The jail taxes pushed the non-grocery tax rate in Booneville to 10.5 percent, with 6.5 percent collected by the state and two percent collected by both the city and county.