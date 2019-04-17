A Booneville man who has been convicted of rape and plead guilty to writing threatening letters to two court officials, has again been charged with terroristic threatening and harassment for a letter written to a prosecutor in his case.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit John Christopher Parent, 32, allegedly wrote in a letter to Brian Mueller it had been “a long time no see” but that in no time they would see other and Mueller and Parent would be happy to see Mueller and his family.

The letter further continues to say, the affidavit states, this is a game and Parent knows Mueller wants it be over and that Parent knows Mueller is mad at Parent because Parent wanted to do bad things to Mueller’s children and their families.

In January of 2017 Parent accepted a plea deal for charges resulting from previous letters written and was sentenced to four six year prison terms which will run concurrently, but consecutively to a 40-year term to which he was sentenced for raping a woman in a downtown business in January of 2012.

During questioning by a state investigator about the most recent letter Parent would not confirm he wrote the letter but told the investigator it was probably his handwriting and refused to answer more questions, the affidavit adds.

Parent accepted a plea agreement in the rape case in November of 2012.

That agreement included the state dropping pursuit of an assault charge and an escape charge stemming from Parent allegedly fleeing from a county deputy in Paris after being transported from Booneville following his arrest.

The January 2017 plea also includes a four year suspended sentence.