The Arkansas fatmucket, a freshwater mussel, is among 14 threatened species on a list for a five-year status review by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as part of the Endangered Species Act.

In all, there are 36 species found only in the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico identified for this five-year review and 22 of them are on the “endangered list.”

Public comments will be accepted until June 10, 2019.

“These five-year reviews will ensure listing classifications under the ESA (Endangered Specie Act) are accurate, and recommend changes in status where appropriate based on the latest science and analysis,” a U.S. Fish and Wildlife news release states.

The five-year review also presents an opportunity to track the species’ recovery progress, provide information to guide future conservation efforts and assist in making funding decisions.

Species on the “endangered” fish and wildlife list for review are the Key Largo cotton mouse, Perdido Key beach mouse, Cape Sable seaside sparrow, Everglade snail kite, bluemask darter, duskytail darter, Choctaw bean, Neosho mucket, round ebonyshell, southern kidneyshell, royal marstonia and Saint francis satyr

Plants on the “endangered” list include the palo de ramon, pygmy fringe tree, Cape Sable thoroughwort, Garrett’s mint, scrub mint, spreading avens, rock gnome lichen, Highlands scrub hypericum, Carter’s mustard, and Florida ziziphus.

The 14 fish and wildlife on the “threatened” list include an active review of 14 fish, wildlife, and plants currently federally listed as threatened Audubon’s crested caracara, bluetail mole skink, sand skink, snail darter, Waccamaw silverside, spring pygmy sunfish, Arkansas fatmucket, fuzzy pigtoe, narrow pigtoe, rabbitsfoot, southern sandshell, tapered pigtoe and noonday snail.

Plants on the “threatened” list include the Georgia rockcress.

The five-year reviews seek information on: (1) species biology, including population trends, distribution, abundance, demographics, and genetics; (2) habitat conditions, including amount, distribution, and suitability; (3) conservation measures that have been implemented; (4) threat status and trends; and, (5) other new information, data, or corrections, including taxonomic or nomenclatural changes; identification of erroneous information contained in the ESA list; and improved analytical methods.

Comments and materials received will be available for public inspection by appointment.

Written comments and information about the Arkansas fatmucket should be e-mailed, faxed, or sent via regular mail to: Chris Davidson; arkansas-es_recovery@fws.gov ; (501) 513-4481. USFWS; 110 South Amity Rd; Suite 300; Conway, AR 72032.