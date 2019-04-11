Residents in the County Line School District came out to support a means to fund a renovation of the school gymnasium.

Voters approved a proposed 36.1 mill school tax in the County Line School District special election in Franklin County on Tuesday, according to the Franklin County Clerk’s Office. Unofficial results show the proposal received 263 votes in favor and 167 against.

County Line School District Superintendent Taylor Gattis said in a previous Times Record article 36.1 mills is the school district's current millage rate, and residents would be voting for or against extending the current bond with that rate until 2044. It was originally to expire in 2031. Gattis said if the proposal were to pass, there would be a $4.93 million refunding and construction bond issue. of that amount, $2,990,000 would be provided for refunding the school district's bonds, and $1,800,000 in actual cash would be used by the district to renovate the existing gymnasium.

Gattis said on Wednesday he was excited for the school district.

"I think it's a good step for us to be able to renovate the existing gymnasium and keep our 36.1 mill millage intact and not having to increase that and to continue to improve on our campus," Gattis said.

Gattis also said he was happy the voters turned out "in a pretty good number" to express their opinion on what they would like to see in the school district.