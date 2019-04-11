Beryl Baptist Church Spring Extravaganza: 12 - 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13; 873 Main Street in Vilonia; Day events includes bounce houses, rock climbing wall, crafts & games, petting zoo, huge Easter Egg hunt, food & experience Jesus’ Tomb. For more information call (501) 796-3911 or email office@berylbaptist.com.

The Ministry of Music and Fine Arts - J.R. Raynor Sanctuary Choir: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14; The theme is "O Come, Let Us Sing to the Lord," from Psalm 95:1. The public is invited to attend. Lloyd Hervey is the minister of Music and Fine Arts and Artee Williams is the pastor. For more information, contact Jermanie Jones at 501-516-5867 or the church office at 501-327-2164.

The New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church honors Pastor William E. Forte and wife Sis Leora Forte: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14; 8 Taylor Circle in Conway; Theyare celebrating 15 years of service. He has served in pastoral ministry for 26 years. Special guests will be Pastor Rick Garner, the Union Baptist Church of Conway, Pastor Leon Bobo and Gold Hill Baptist Church of Atkins. The public is invited to attend.

Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church Good Friday Services: 7 p.m. Friday, April 19; Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church in Menifee; Theme focus will be "No Greater Love". Rev. Lee Tyus, pastor of the New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, AR. will be the guest speaker. The New Prospect Inspirational Choir will render special music along with other guest groups and soloist. Minister Yvonne Cook, will present a moving dramatization in reference to the occasion. The public is invited to attend.

The Cheerful Givers Annual Banquet: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18; Greater Pleasant Branch Educational Building at 601 Spruce Street; For additional information, call 327-1522 or 908-4523.