A LeFlore County man was federally sentenced for a firearms case in Sequoyah County.

Michael Talon Barnes, 27, of Wister was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Barnes in March 2018 had a semi-automatic pistol while trafficking drugs that he could be prosecuted for in a United States court, according to the case indictment.

U.S. attorneys charged Barnes from the results of an investigation by the Sallisaw Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to an Eastern District of Oklahoma news release.