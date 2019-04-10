Greenbrier is the safest city in Arkansas for the second year in a row, according to a report released by safewise.com last week.

Booneville came in at number 31, the last of the first third of the 93 towns that meet the requirements for consideration.

This number-one city steered clear of burglary, rape, murder, and robbery in 2017. In all, Greenbrier reported just 25 crimes, including both violent and property offenses.

Booneville reported 2.83 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, based on a population of 3,886, according to the report. Property crime reports in the city came in at 39.63 per 1,000 residents.

According to safewise.com, “To identify the safest cities of 2019, we reviewed 2017 FBI crime report statistics (the most recent complete report available at the time of ranking) and population data. Cities that fell below identified populations thresholds — or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI — were excluded from the report. Three states (Hawaii, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania) were also excluded from the rankings due to a large number of cities with incomplete crime reporting.

“Our rankings are based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city. If there was a tie, we also factored in the number of property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft). We give precedence to violent crime because it typically results in physical harm or injury, whereas property crime usually has an economic impact. While both are concerning, people are usually more afraid of violent crime, which directly impacts their feeling of safety.”

The only other Logan County city in the rankings was Paris which came in at 77th with a reporting of 8.13 violent crimes per 1,000 residents in a population of 3,443. At 35.72 Paris had reported property crimes than Booneville.

Rounding out the top 10 safest cities were White Hall, up 17 places to second from 19th in 2018, Vilonia, Cherokee Village, Cave Springs, Mena, Elkins, Bentonville, Morrilton and Greenwood.

Property crime, the report states, is the state’s top safety concern with 20 percent of participants in the State of Safety study reporting they experienced a property crime in the past year. That’s four percentage points higher than the national average of 16 percent.

Arkansas had almost 40 — 39.96 — property crimes per 1,000 residents, 47.4 percent higher than the national average of 27.11, according to the report.

Ten percent across the state reported a personal experience with violent crime in the past year, matching the national average.