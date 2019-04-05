A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held Friday at Mercantile on Main in Booneville.

As the name suggests, the business is located on Main, at #7 West Main to be precise. The mercantile portion of the name comes from the 18 vendors who collectively make up the inventory.

Store manager Sonja Richards said the shop is best described as a women’s clothing and shoes, home decor, antiques, and collectibles gift shop.

Antiques are hardly new to the location, as it was once home to Dove Tail Antiques, owned by the DuPree family, before current owner Russ Swint took over the property.

Although it has been remodeled somewhat, Richards said, “we tried to keep everything as original as we could, but a two-story building was not cost effective.”

Instead there is now a tin ceiling lowering the ceiling and a new heating and air system.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and has new items daily, Richards said. For more information, Richards can be reached at 849-4542.