U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) received the Congressional Leader Award for Highest Registration Growth last week.

“As a member of Congress I sometimes find myself accepting awards for things where others did all the work,” Westerman said in a prepared statement. “All the honor and recognition goes to the amazing students of the Fourth District.

The Congressional Award Foundation is a 501c3 authorized by Congress in 1979 to honor young Americans for public service, personal development, physical fitness and exploration. Arkansas is one of the top-performing states in this youth program, which includes STEM and women in STEM initiatives.

“Thanks to the Congressional Award Foundation for providing these opportunities for students across America, particularly in rural districts like mine. I’m so proud of the young people involved in 4-H and other programs who stepped up to the plate, got involved in their communities and accomplished their goals. I was honored to accept the award on their behalf.”