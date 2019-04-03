Sebastian County sheriff's officials have arrested a man and two juveniles following a report of vandalism at a coal mine in Hartford.

Christian Cates, 18, of Hartford and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses in connection with the vandalism. The vandalism, reported on March 15, caused more than $5,000 in damage to equipment inside the mine and a fire at an area nearby, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

A neighbor on March 14 saw the suspects around the property and submitted game camera pictures of the young men, the release states.

Cates was arrested on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief. The 17-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested on suspicion of felony unlawful burning and criminal mischief.