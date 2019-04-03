Theft by receiving charges were formally filed last week against the two men reportedly found in possession of items taken from a Booneville church that burned on Nov. 14 of last year.

Musical instruments and other items from Southside Assembly of God Church were found in a residence of Dylan Johnson, 18, and Ashton Wallace, 19, but the men denied burglarizing, or having anything to do with the fire, that destroyed the church.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Johnson told investigators that he had had the property for a couple of days prior to the fire, and that he obtained the items in exchange for drugs.

Johnson also told investigators he could not identify the person in the property for drugs exchange.

The items seized by investigators had a value of more than $1,000, the affidavit states, constituting a Class D felony charge.

Johnson and Wallace were in custody in connection with another break-in, of a vacant residence a couple of blocks from the church at the time the fire was reported. They have both been charged with breaking or entering in that case.

Church pastor Manuel Mann tired of awaiting an official arson investigation or finding and in January, began the process of rebuilding the church. Mann and the church offered a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for burning the church.