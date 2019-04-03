The Booneville advanced band has qualified for the ASBOA sweepstakes award for the second straight year.

On March 5, the Booneville advanced band participated in the ASBOA Region 8 Concert and Sightreading Assessment held at Van Buren High School. The band earned superior ratings for their stage performance and superior ratings for sightreading — reading a piece of band music for the first time. These ratings combined with the superior rating the band earned last October for marching band qualifies them for the coveted ASBOA Sweepstakes Award.

“This is the second straight sweepstakes for our band here at Booneville. This award is like the ACT Aspire test for bands and this award shows that we have a top notch program. Mrs. Rhodes and I are very proud of the band’s accomplishments,” said Brian Rhodes, director of bands for Booneville Public Schools.

Upcoming events for the band program:

* April 6: Region 8 Solo and Ensemble Contest in Cedarville.

* April 25: Annual Spring Concert - 6:30 - Booneville High School Auditorium

* April 26: Jazz Band performance at the Arkansas State Jazz Festival in Van Buren