Happy Birthday to the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

The organization celebrated five years since Kyle Parker was hired as president and CEO of the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine. It was also the beginning of what would grow from one college to the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, which aims to promote a healthy community.

In five years, physical therapy, occupational therapy, physician assistant, residency, fellowship and master of science and biomedicine programs have been announced. The colleges plan to offer programs to some of the most-needed services in Arkansas and want to provide resources for students to do them effectively.

The master of science and biomedicine, announced last week, is designed for students who wish to become physicians or enter other health care professions but are not yet ready for medical school. It will bridge the gap between students who either may not have a typical undergraduate academic background reflective of a medical career or may be resuming their education after time off.

The area features completed housing developments along with in-progress work, such as Heritage Village and the Celebration Garden and Wellness Park, which will honor the college’s anatomical donors.

It was announced that Parker gave $100,000 toward the garden and park in honor of his wife and mother. Two streets, Loretta Parker Lane and Renee Parker Way, will be named after the two.

Parker also announced the campus’ third building will be devoted to research and visual arts. He hopes this building can pair excellence in learning through research while offering an environment where students can effectively cope with the stress that naturally comes with life and learning.

“This is just the beginning of fulfilling the ACHE mission and the dream of changing health care as we know it,” said ACHE Board Chairman David Craig.

The college also plans to begin an “Adopt a Doc” program, Parker said, as a way for the community to thank its students. He said residents can “adopt” a student and take them out for pizza or invite them to see the Arkansas foliage this fall. Parker wants to remind students they’re valued and want to stay in the area.

Caring for the community

Outside of the education being provided, ACHE’s faculty, staff and students strive to be more than consumers of Fort Smith resources and give back to the community that has welcomed the school.

They’ve worked with students in the Fort Smith School District, regularly volunteer at numerous local nonprofits and integrated themselves into the community with the college’s “Walk with a Doc” program and outreach opportunities to collect goods for residents in need.

Parker said these other activities are the most important to the college when interviewing prospective students. The college received more than 5,000 applications for its upcoming 150-person class.

“What’s so important to us is what’s in these students’ hearts,” Parker said. “What we want to know is what’s sitting inside their heart. Who are you as a person? Do you truly care for somebody. Can we get you to serve in one of the most underserved areas in the United States?”

Growing Fort Smith

Mayor George McGill presented a citation of appreciation from the city’s local representatives and spoke highly of the college and what it’s accomplished.

“On behalf of the city of Fort Smith, I wish I could really tell you what it means to this city,” McGill said. “It’s incredible, and it’s the one thing I talk about very often — the impact this medical school and all its bold vision has meant to Fort Smith and all of the River Valley. We’re very blessed to have you here.”

ARCOM was one of the first major developments at Chaffee Crossing, and Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority Marketing Director Lorie Robertson said its success is due in part to the medical school.

“There’s no question that the development associated with the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education has not only contributed but spurred development in general in Chaffee Crossing. We couldn’t be prouder,” Robertson said. “This is a cornerstone for our development and just an amazing realization that continues to change, expand and grow into bigger and greater things for the Fort Smith Region.”

Chaffee Crossing has more than $1.6 billion in capital investments, Robertson previously said. Multiple residential and smaller commercial areas have been built, the Fort Smith Public Schools Career and Technology campus will be on the outer edge of the area, and several international companies have plants located at Chaffee.

The college will welcome its third class this summer, and as Parker told guests, “y’all ain’t seen nothing yet.”