THEFTS
NORTH 31ST STREET, 2100 BLOCK: Five bottled waters valued at $5 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.
PARK AVENUE, 3400 BLOCK: A 1999 Nissan Altima valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.
ALLISON LANE, 5000 BLOCK: A bed, toiletries, a bassinet, food, clothes, dishes and three handguns valued at $1,596 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.
ASSAULTS
A PREGNANT FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man punched her in the shoulder.
A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man motioned with a knife like he was going to stab her.
FORGERIES/FRAUDS
AN EMPLOYEE AT PRINCE DRUG, 1112 Towson Ave., reported a man asked for change for a fake $100 bill.
OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS
DESTINEY MICHELLE JONES OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and a felony failure to appear warrant.