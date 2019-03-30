Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against a Conway man accused of capital murder in the 2018 shooting death of Randy C. Daniels.

Earlier this month, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Hugh Finkelstein filed a waiver of death penalty in the capital murder case against 24-year-old Brayland D. Johnson of Conway.

Johnson was accused of murder after Daniels was found dead inside his white 2007 Cadillac CTS around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13 outside Building B at the Salem Park Apartments in Conway.

Daniels had been missing for three days prior to being located at the apartment complex. Those who lived at Salem Park on the day Daniels' body was found told the Log Cabin Democrat the vehicle he was found in was not at the complex prior to the morning his body was found lifeless inside it.

Keven Lamont West II, 20, of Conway also faces charges following Daniels' death.

West was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with physical evidence following his alleged role of aiding Johnson in moving Daniels' body out of the Kimberly Clark parking lot.

Daniels reportedly went to work at Kimberly Clark on the day in question as he typically would. However, records show he never returned to work after his lunch break on Nov. 9.

Detectives Sarah Ault and Brian Williams went to Kimberly Clark to review video surveillance, which is when Johnson was pinpointed as the key suspect, according to an affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Johnson was seen getting into the passenger side of Daniels’ vehicle around 11:49 a.m. with the alleged victim. Soon after, a red Dodge Charger pulls up and Johnson reportedly gets in it but Daniels never gets out of his Cadillac. Fourteen hours later, the same Dodge Charger is seen pulling up to Daniels’ vehicle “and entered the front driver side of Daniels’ vehicle.”

“A few minutes later, Mr. Daniels’ vehicle backed out of the parking spot and exited the parking lot. The red Doge Charger left at the same time ahead of the victim’s vehicle. Both vehicles appeared to be traveling the same direction,” the affidavit states, also noting the victim’s vehicle erratically flashed its brake lights and blinkers before taking off around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 10, most likely because “the offender was attempting to sit on or next to the victim in the car to drive it off and was bumping the controls.”

Police questioned Johnson after reviewing the footage and he allegedly admitted to the shooting, claiming “Daniels tried to touch him inappropriately and that was the reason he shot him.”

Johnson told authorities he had just bought marijuana from Daniels and was waiting for West to pick him up. While he waited for West, he shot Daniels and the two who are now charged in Daniels’ death later returned so Johnson could move Daniels’ vehicle to the Salem Park Apartments parking lot, according to Johnson’s statement to police.

Online records show Johnson faces capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and tampering with physical evidence charges following Daniels' shooting death.

Defendants accused of capital murder face either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty. However, officials cannot seek the death penalty in all capital murder cases. On March 13, 20th Judicial District prosecutors confirmed they will not seek death against Johnson.

"After careful consideration of all the evidence, the State has decided to waive the death penalty in this case," Finkelstein wrote.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear April 16 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for pretrial hearings regarding the allegations against them.