From Conway Police Department reports

Man faces DWI after leaving Bears Den

A Conway resident was arrested on suspicion of a DWI shortly after leaving Bears Den Pizza early Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, officer Colton J. Thomas was watching traffic on Farris Road when he noticed a silver 2012 Acura TL make a wide turn pulling out of the Bears Den parking lot shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"As the vehicle turned onto Farris Rd. it made a wide turn and drove onto the center line before correcting," the incident report reads in part. "I began to follow the vehicle and observed it cross the center line on Farris near Rosewood [Drive]."

As the suspect vehicle turned west onto Dave Ward Drive, officer Thomas said he noticed the driver continued driving over the center lane markers before ultimately turning on his blue lights and pulling the vehicle over at the Bears Den gas station on Dave Ward Drive.

While speaking with the driver, Collin Michael Reed, Thomas said he could tell the 30-year-old had "watery/bloodshot eyes" and also noted he smelled strongly of alcohol.

Reed admitted to having "three beers" before agreeing to perform field sobriety tests, according to the report.

Following Reed's poor performance on the tests, he was ultimately arrested on suspicion of a DWI and taken to the police department to give a breath sample, according to the report. The breathalyzer test showed Reed had a BAC of .12, the report states.

Online records show Reed was charged with a DWI as well as driving left of center and is currently scheduled to appear in district court on April 22 for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.

Break-in reported

A Locust Street resident called police Wednesday morning after learning someone broke into her car during the night.

According to an incident report, a woman who lives in the 130 block of Locust Street called CPD at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday because "someone and unlawfully entered her car and stole her makeup bag."

The woman described the bag "as a small pink makeup bag with a parrot on it." The bag also had "That's what she said" written on it.

Inside the bag were various makeup items along with the woman's prescription pills — Tamoxifen.

The woman told officer Peter D. Beck her dog began suspiciously barking outside her home around 12:30 a.m. that night. When her dog started barking "she hit the lock button for her vehicle to make sure it was locked," she said.

According to the incident report, there "was no sign of forced entry into the vehicle."

The estimated value of items stolen is $85, according to the report.

Suspect flees police, crashes into apartment building, arrested

A Conway man who led police on a chase Wednesday is currently behind bars and facing a felony charge.

Online records show that 27-year-old Zachary Leon Weicht was booked into the county jail just before 1 p.m. Wednesday and faces a felony fleeing charge as well as four other charges — possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal mischief, no properly using a turn signal and not having insurance.

According to an incident report, officer Joseph P. Manno was patrolling along Robins Street when he noticed Weicht pull out of the Glen Echo Trailer Park in a blue 2008 Acura TSX shortly after 11 a.m. Manno said he followed the vehicle briefly when it abruptly turned into the parking lot behind Donaghey Hall. Shortly after this maneuver, Manno said eh saw the vehicle turn onto Donaghey Avenue without using his turn signal.

At this point, Manno said he opted to pull over the Acura but that when he turned on his blue lights the vehicle "took off at a rapid speed."

"Speeds reached more than 73 [mph] and traffic was heavy" along Donaghey Avenue as Weicht evaded police, the report states.

Manno lost sight of Weicht after he jumped onto the interstate. However, the report states officer Joey Balentine located the suspect vehicle soon after. He found the suspect vehicle had crashed into an apartment and arrested Weicht near the railroad tracks on Davis Street.

Weicht is currently scheduled to appear April 15 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.