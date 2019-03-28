The Villages at General Baptist (West) nursing facility, (formerly Davis Life Care West,) 6810 S. Hazel St., will host an Easter Egg Extravaganza Community Fun Day.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held for children up to 12 years old. Prize eggs will be included in the hunt.

The first 100 participants will receive a free Easter basket, however they must have a ticket to receive baskets. Tickets will be handed out at 4 p.m.

The event will also feature face painting, games, vendors and a DJ playing music, according to a news release. Details: 870-541-0342.