Arkansas Learning Through The Arts held a reception March 14 for donors and friends at the home of board president Martha Smither to demonstrate the effectiveness of in-classroom arts programs.

Workshops are arts-based but link directly to teachers’ lesson plans.

Teaching artists augment the learning process by quickly engaging students and increasing their participation. When kids participate, they are learning even while having fun.

Chana Caylor finds children become excited when she tells them, “I am here to teach you how to write a sing,” something they think they can’t do. “But when I am finished with them on the third day, we have written a song, we perform it and we record it so they can see how well they have done.” They have been also been reading and writing and working with each other constructively.

Caylor’s favorite program is America Sings in which students learn patriotic songs and about important American symbols. Artists use their art form to invigorate almost any curriculum content and make it alive for the students.

Board member and educator Arnie Holtberg said, “It is so gratifying to see how inspired and motivated students are by ALTTA’s teaching artists. At the heart of our work with students is life-changing intellectual and emotional engagement. I am proud to be part of this dynamic organization.”

ALTTA will have reached over 8,500 students (PreK – grade 12) in Garland County by the end of this school year.

The organization has programming in five counties and 19 schools, primarily in Central Arkansas and the Delta.

If you wish further information or wish to assure that ALTTA programs continue in schools, go to the website www.altta.org or call board president Martha Smither at 501 922 2743.