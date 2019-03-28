Both of my grandfathers died when I was a kid. While I have a few memories of each one of them, there’s a specific memory I carry from my papaw Burleson. He was a bigger-than-life man to me who had a habit of sitting backwards on a kitchen chair out in the yard. He used the chair back as a place to rest his arms. And speaking of rest, I remember once when we visited him and my grandmother, I was asleep in the back seat. The trip from Pine Bluff to Little Rock wasn’t particularly long, but for some reason I was really tired on that trip. When he saw my mom wake me up, he told my parents to take it easy on me because I was tired and needed rest. He would repeat that every time we saw him. You gotta admit, that’s a strange memory. At least it is for me. Of all the memories that have escaped my mind, to still have that memory is a bit strange.

I bring this up because it seems that I’m really tired lately. And I think it’s starting to wear on my wife. I get home from work around 3:30 and she arrives shortly after 5:00. She always wants to know about my day and then asks me how I’m doing. My response is the same every day: tired. That seems to be the only answer I can offer. It’s the truth. I remember playing high school baseball and there were times that I’d get really tired. But being in fairly good shape, I could always catch my second wind. That’s what we called it. After a brief rest and some water – we would be refreshed, ready to continue the game. We called it catching your second wind. While I’m not yet 60, I can see it from here, so catching my second wind requires a bit more than some water and brief rest. (Sometimes it requires an IV and a couple of days in the hospital.)

While I miss the physical stamina that I possessed as a teenaged athlete, I find myself more concerned with the spiritual fatigue that seems to be pursuing me. You know what I mean, don’t you? You examine your service to the Kingdom of God and wonder what effect you’re having on advancing that Kingdom. It’s not a pity party. When it comes to self-pity, I try to live by the adage: “It’s ok to occasionally dip you toe in the pool of pity, but never sit and soak in there.” I think it is human nature to look at our lives (especially as we get older) and wonder about our effectiveness. We seem to remember our failures more than any accomplishments. When I wonder about my effectiveness in working for the Lord, He reminds me of two passages that flowed from the pen of Paul. The first one follows Paul’s explanation of the resurrection of Jesus. In his summary statement of encouragement, Paul wrote: “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord” (1 Corinthians 15:58). That always encourages me. And I also find encouragement from this verse in Galatians: “And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart” (Galatians 6:9).

But I must admit – the place I find my second wind – the source that provides enormous encouragement is a promise made by Jesus. Having pronounced several woes upon those who had rejected Him despite all the evidence that confirmed who He was – He then offered an extraordinary invitation: “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls” (Matthew 11:28-29). In two verses, Jesus offers the same thing twice: “rest.” Actually the first time Jesus offered rest it is defined as “to cause or permit one to cease from any movement or labor in order to recover and collect his strength.” Sounds a lot like a second wind to me. And in the next verse, He uses a derivative of the previous word which means “to keep quiet; calm and patient expectation.” Again – a second wind.

So, permit me to encourage you today. There are times that we all get tired in the work of the Lord. When that happens, run (don’t walk) to Jesus and ask Him for His rest. He will give you a second wind that is out of this world.