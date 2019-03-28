OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Democratic Party officials say the Oklahoma City building that houses its headquarters has been vandalized with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti.

Former Democratic Gov. David Walters said Thursday that vandals spray-painted derogatory remarks about various racial and ethnic groups outside the building. Swastikas were also spray-painted onto the doors. Walters and his wife, Rhonda, own the building, which also houses other tenants.

Anna Langthorn, executive director of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, says she thinks the graffiti, which refers to Democrats, targets the party.

Oklahoma City police say they are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.