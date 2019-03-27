Students at the University of Central Arkansas will soon welcome popular singer/songwriter Miguel to campus.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner cost $125,000 — paid for through the university’s student activities fee — to bring to Conway, according to Kendra Regehr, director of UCA’s Student Activities Board, which is hosting the April 25 event.

Every year, the campus organization works to bring a variety of entertainment to the campus.

Last spring, the group was able to procure popular pop artist Nick Jonas at $125,000, as well.

“Everyone is excited to have Miguel come to campus,” Regehr told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The students are definitely pumped.”

The group posted the announcement to its Facebook page on March 14.

By March 27, the post had received 52 comments and more than 240 shares.

The director said tickets go on sale April 1, first to students and then April 4 for the general public.

In total, 4,400 tickets will be available to be sold.

The show begins at 8 p.m. April 25 in the UCA Farris Center off Bruce Street.

Miguel has released four studio albums, eleven singles, four mixtapes and five EPs to date.

In addition to headlining his current tour, the R&B singer also opened for Australian-singer Sia back in 2016 and has traveled as a supporting act for Trey Songz and Usher in past years as well.