Hot Springs, Mar 15 – Nine County Line (“CL”) High School FFA honored seniors celebrated the running of seventh annual “County Line FFA Cup” horserace, while Jim-Pat and Paula Mills, representing Mills Oil Company LLC, hosted them to the school’s seventh annual Oaklawn Park field trip.

After an educational orientation tour of all aspects of one of the nation’s top-ranked race tracks, the students ate lunch at one of the many Oaklawn Park restaurants and enjoyed a personal meeting and photo session with D. Wayne Lukas. Lukas, the undisputed greatest Thoroughbred Hall of Fame horse trainer, is the winner of 14 Classic Races including four Kentucky Derbies, 20 Breeders’ Cup Championships, three Horses of the Year Championships, and nearly $300 million in career earnings as a horse trainer. Mr. Lukas brings many of his best horses to Oaklawn every year to compete for some of the richest purses in racing history. Not a bad experience for these CL seniors, since it was the first time any of them had been to a Thoroughbred race.

The nine seniors, Mr. Ron Koch (CL Agricultural Instructor and FFA Advisor), Ms. Logan Reather (college student intern from Arkansas Tech University), and the Mills watched the “County Line FFA Cup” race from the horse owners private finish line box and were photographed in the race’s official winner’s circle photo. Mr. Mills presented each student, Mr. Koch, and Ms. Reather, an official 8X10 copy of the winner’s circle photo. Victoria Porter, FFA President, presented the crystal cup trophy to the owners of the winning horse, “Rickhouse.”

This year’s Oaklawn trip honored seniors were: Victoria Porter (daughter of Todd and Liz Porter of Branch), Senior Class President, Top-Two 2019 Honor Graduates, FFA President, FFA Farm Business Management CDE & Agricultural Communications CDE teams, FFA Showteam for five years, Beta Club, Science Olympiad, Student Council, and plans to attend the University of Arkansas (“UA”) to major in Social Work with plans to attend medical school; Keith Caturan (son of Ron and Dorothy Sarten of Carbon City), FFA member, Agricultural Mechanics CDE team, Varsity Baseball, and plans to earn his welding certification; Ryan Keeton (son of Neal and Mary Keeton of Branch), FFA member, FFA Showteam for four years, Varsity Baseball, and plans to attend the Fire Academy; Cheyenne Corley (daughter of Eugene and Tiffany Corley of Roseville), FFA Officer Team, FFA Showteam, FFA Milk Quality & Products CDE Team, Varsity Basketball, FCA, Beta Club, and plans to attend The Ramp School of Ministry before pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith (“UAFS”) or Arkansas Tech University (“ATU”); Tyler Young (son of Brian and Misty Young of Ratcliff), FFA member, FFA Agricultural Mechanics CDE Team, Varsity Baseball, Varsity Basketball, Beta Club, and plans to earn his welding certification; Kendra Toney (daughter of Kendal and Pam Toney of Peter Pender), Honor Graduate, FFA member, FFA Agricultural Mechanics CDE team, FFA Showteam for two years, Varsity Basketball, Beta Club, Drama Club, FCA, and plans to attend ATU to major in Nursing; Cody Kremer (son of Mark and Cindy Callahan of Etna), FFA Officer Team, FFA Electricity CDE Team, FFA Showteam, Beta Club, and plans to attend ATU Ozark to earn his HVAC certification before pursuing an electrical apprenticeship; Diana Oudomvilay (daughter of Pat and Sengphet Oudomvilay of Caulksville), 4.0 Honor Graduate, FFA member, FFA Food Science CDE Team, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Cheerleader, Varsity Track, Beta Club President, FBLA

President, and plans to attend the University of the Ozarks (“UofO”) to major in Early Childhood Education and minor in Psychology; Zack Franklin (son of Ron and Tracy Franklin of Caulksville), FFA member, FFA Farm Business Management CDE Team, Varsity Basketball, Beta Club, and plans to attend ATU-Ozark to earn HVAC certification.

Eight years ago, Jim-Pat Mills, a major sponsor of CLFFA special projects, suggested an annual educational Oaklawn field trip to Ron Koch, CL’s Agriculture Instructor and FFA Advisor; and Mills said that Mills Oil Company would be proud to sponsor the trip. To-date, the Oaklawn project has given nearly 70 CL honored seniors a rare insight into Arkansas’ large and growing Thoroughbred horse industry, which currently employs thousands of agriculture and leisure/tourism Arkansans and generates millions in state and local taxes from related businesses. Mills is President/CEO of Mills Oil Company LLC, which has been Arkansas based since 1935. Mills has been in the horse business since the 1970s and a breeder of winning Arkansas Thoroughbreds since 2010.