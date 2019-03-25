OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials say work to replace the lighting system along the Bricktown Canal will be underway by next year.

The city now has an architects' report recommending safety features not in place when 23-year-old Wesley Seeley of Tuttle, Oklahoma died and 31-year-old Brian Gann of Van Buren was critically injured after both were electrocuted in the canal last year.

Seeley was electrocuted after he fell into the canal Sept. 30 and he tried to pull himself up by wires from a broken lamp post. Gann was injured trying to rescue Seeley.

The recommendations include adding circuit breakers and replacing flush-mounted light fixtures with lights mounted on poles or, where possible, on structures.

Cost estimates for the project range from $126,000 to $259,000.