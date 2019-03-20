Wednesday

Mar 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM Mar 20, 2019 at 10:40 AM


Audrey and Bradon Wilson of Charleston announce the birth of a son born on March 6, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.


Mehgan and Jason Little of Charleston announce the birth of a son born on March 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.


Ronella Doolan of Ozark announces the birth of a daughter born on March 10, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.


Jana Burnett and Christopher Skimmerhorn of Booneville announce the birth of a daughter born on March 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.