THEFTS

4301 S. 16TH ST.: A burglary was reported at Mars Food Processing Solution.

NORTH 45TH STREET, 1100 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $500 was reported stolen.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 5900 BLOCK: A purse, a wallet, a bottle of Gabapentin, a bottle of Trazadone, money, miscellaneous papers and a vehicle key valued at $1,014 were reported stolen.

RIVERFRONT DRIVE, 4600 BLOCK: A 1996 Chevrolet Suburban valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.

MAY AVENUE, 300 BLOCK: A backpack, a textbook, a pair of sandals, a pair of slip-on shoes and a sweater valued at $330 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ZERO STREET AND U.S. 271 SOUTH: A socket reel valued at $201 was reported stolen.

4301 S. 16TH ST.: A home safe and six hard drives valued at $440 were reported stolen in a burglary involving force at Mars Food Processing Solution.

MAYO DRIVE, 1500 BLOCK: A 2015 BMW 328i valued at $24,000 was reported stolen.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

KAMRON MICHAEL HURST OF RATCLIFF was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of between 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance as an inmate, possession of fewer than 4 grams of a Schedule VI controlled substance as an inmate and possession of drug paraphernalia to store or conceal methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance.

MICHAEL GIRARD SHARP OF HACKETT was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle and a parole violation.

ANASTASIA JOYLEEANN MARIE HARFORD OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT MCDONALD'S, 2221 Grand Ave., reported two customers tried to hand her three counterfeit $10 bills in a transaction.

AN EMPLOYEE AT ABSOLUTE CHIROPRACTIC, 3917 Rogers Ave., reported her son took 30 blank electronic checks from the business and issued them them to himself in the amount of $14,450.97.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her neighbor pulled $7,500 from her bank account.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A WOMAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported a woman sent her father a message telling her that she would "bury them."

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

ALLAN RAY WHITE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Canadian County.

BETHANY LYNN SAVAGE-MARTIN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant.

KARL TRAVIS MITCHELL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant.

APRIL NICHOLE ROBERTSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and a felony warrant out of Crawford County.