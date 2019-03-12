Fort Smith Regional Airport traffic was up 1 percent in February.

According to the latest passenger traffic report, there were 6,099 enplanements, or passengers boarding flights, at the airport last month. It was up from 6,041 in February 2018.

Year-to-date enplanements as of Feb. 28 are 12,624, or about 3 percent more than the same time period last year.

American Airlines saw a slight decrease and Delta Air Lines saw a slight increase in passengers last month compared to February 2018.

The airport uses enplanements as the primary gauge of airport traffic. Enplanements are also seen as an economic indicator.