An inmate of the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center died on Sunday, a Sebastian County Sheriff's Office news release states.

Adult detention staff found a 64-year-old inmate having trouble breathing at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the news release. Detention personnel stated the inmate appeared to be labored in his breathing, lethargic and not responding to commands. EMS was called, and the inmate was transported to Baptist Hospital at about 5 a.m.

The inmate passed away at about midnight Sunday morning. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office has called upon Arkansas State Police to conduct an investigation into the inmate's death. Sheriff's Office investigators are simultaneously conducting an internal review of policies and procedures.

The inmate's identity was not released Sunday afternoon pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.