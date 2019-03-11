March 2019

Adult Fiction Books

American Duchess by Karen Harper

At the Wolf’s Table by Rosella Postorino

Careless Love: a DCI Banks Novel by Peter Robinson

Cemetery Road by Greg Iles

The Chef by James Patterson

Connections in Death by J.D. Robb

Cutthroats by William W. Johnstone

Dear George, Dear Mary by Mary Calvi

Devil’s Daughter by Lisa Kleypas

Eye for an Eye by Ben Coes

Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin

First Strike by Ben Coes

The Girl in the Glass Box by James Grippando

The Heavens: a Novel by Sandra Newman

Honest Illusions by Nora Roberts

I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

Independence Day by Ben Coes

The Last Refuge by Ben Coes

Letters from Peaceful Lane by Janet Dailey

Looker: a Novel by Laura Sims

Lost Girls of Paris by Pam Jenoff

Mission Critical by Mark Greaney

The Mountains Between Us by Charles Martin

Never Tell: a Novel by Lisa Gardner

The Quantum Spy: a Thriller by David Ignatius

The Silhouette Girl by V.C. Andrews

Silent Night by Danielle Steel

Stalker: a Novel by Lars Kepler

A Summer in Sonoma by Robyn Carr

A Time to Scatter Stones

The Victory Garden by Rhys Bowen

Adult Large Print Christian Books

The Forgiving Jar by Wanda Brunstetter

Mending Fences by Suzanne Woods Fisher

Secrets at Cedar Cabin by Colleen Coble

Adult Large Print Western Fiction

Call Me Lonesome by Brett Cogburn

The Devil’s Waltz by Ethan J. Wolfe

Escape to Fort Abercrombie by Candace Simar

Hard Rain (Short Stories) by Elmer Kelton

Adult Nonfiction Books

African-American Athletes in Arkansas: Muhammad Ali’s Tour, Black

Razorbacks & Other Forgotten Stories by Evin Demirel

Beyond These Walls: Rethinking Crime and Punishment in the United States by

Tony Platt

Black is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, and Mine by Emily

Bernard

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah

The Calorie Counter by Karen J. Nolan

Coding All-in-One for Dummies by Nikhil Abraham

The Complete Photo Manual: 300+ Skills and Tips for Making Great Pictures by

Miriam Leuchter

Computers for Seniors for Dummies by Nancy C. Muir

Depraved: the Definitive True Story of H.H. Holmes, Whose Grotesque Crimes

Shattered Turn-of-the-Century Chicago by Harold Schecter

The Dumb Things Smart People Do with Their Money: Thirteen Ways to Right

Your Financial Wrongs by Jill LSchlesinger

The First Conspiracy: the Secret Plot to Kill George Washington

The GI Bride by Iris Jones Simantel

Historical Report of the Secretary of State 2018

In Putin’s Footsteps: Searching for the Soul of an Empire Across Russia’s Eleven

Time Zones by Nina L. Khrushcheva

Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land

Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace by

Laurence Leamer

Masters of Mayhem: the Seeds of British Special Operations by James Stejskal

The Metabolism Reset Diet: Repair Your Liver, Stop Storing Fat, and Lose

Weight Naturally by Alan Christianson

Pupcakes by Annie England Noblin

Nobel: a Century of Prize Winners by Michael Worek

So Lo: a Modern Cookbook for a Party of One by Anita Lo

Thug Kitchen: Eat Like You Give a F**k by

The Truths We Hold: an American Journey by Kamala D. Harris

Wild Bill: the True Story of the American Frontier’s First Gunfighter by Thomas

Clavin

The World Almanac and Book of Facts, 2019

Audiobooks on CD

Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts

The Library Book by Susan Orlean

DVDs (Adult

Descendants

Easy (Board Books)

Easy (Caldecott Medal Book)

Wolf in the Snow by Matthew Cordell

E (Easy Fiction)

All Right Already! A Snowy Story by Jory John

Even Superheroes Have Bad Days by Shelly Becker

Meet PJ Robot by Natalie Shaw

Moana and Pua by Melissa Lagonegro

The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch

See Zip Zap by David Milgrim

Vee is for Valentine by Chelsea Beyl

The Wonky Donkey by Craig Smith

Juvenile Fiction Books

I Survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001 by Lauren Tarshis

Junie B. Jones and the Mushy Cushy Valentine by Barbara Park

Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie

Juvenile Fiction Books (John Newberry Medal Books)

Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly

Juvenile Nonfiction Books

A Beginner’s Guide to Coding by Marc Scott

Ebola Outbreak by Carolee Laine

The Remarkable Story of George Moses Horton by Don Tate

There’s No Place Like Space! By Tish Rabe

The Universe Began with a Bang and Other Cool Space Facts by Kimberly M.

Hutmacher

What is the Women’s Right Movement? by Deborah Hopkinson

Who was Coretta Scott King? By Gail Herman

Young Adult Fiction

When Dimple Meets Rishi by Sandhya Menon