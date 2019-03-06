March 7

(2009)

10 Years Ago

Andy Hawkins presented the annual awards at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce banquet: Outstanding New Business, 501 Advertising and Publishing; Small Business of Year, Walk This Way; Large Business of the Year, Freyaldenhoven Heating and Cooling; Outstanding Industry, Kimberly Clark; Outstanding Young Business Leader, Philip Shell; Small Business Person of the Year, Dr. Christine Hurley; Business Executive of the Year, Scotty Bell; Get Smart Go Green Initiative, Conway Sanitation Department; Good Neighbor Award, Fletcher and Sherry Smith; and Distinguished Service Award, George Covington. Cory and Jill Imboden, Toad Suck Daze Honorary Co-Chairs, also announced the entertainment headliners.

(1994)

25 Years Ago

Kordsmeier Furniture celebrated its 70th year in business. Ray Kordsmeier, 43, had been owner and president of the store since 1980.

Doug Shannon, Sheila Page, Janet Johnson and Paul Hannah were selected as employees of the year for Western Sizzlin’ Steak House in Conway.

Dr. Gary Bowman joined the staff of Conway Regional Medical Center as a family practitioner at the Banister-Lieblong Clinic, 110 North Broadview in Greenbrier.

Sonya Dionne Sinclair, 23, of Warren was named the 1994 Miss Conway at the pageant held in Conway Public Schools Auditorium. She would represent Conway in the state pageant held in June.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

When Hambuchen Supply moved to its new all-metal building on Parkway near Mill, Bob’s Grill remodeled Hambuchen’s old location on Chestnut for a dining area.

Ten employees of the D.H. Baldwin Co. in Conway were honored with a luncheon at Tommy’s Restaurant for one to five years of perfect work attendance. Mrs. Joe Fred Young, Sr. received a $500 U.S. Savings Bond for her five years of perfect attendance.

The Rev. Gerald Jackson accepted the pastorate of Harlan Park Baptist Church. The church was organized in 1966 with the assistance of Rev. Allen McCurry, a missionary with the Southern Baptist Convention.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

Students from ASTC moved back into their old dorm rooms that were vacated by the WACs. Men students moved from Doyne Hall to Baridon Hall with Dr. and Mrs. Jeff Farris as host and hostess. Junior and senior women moved to Bernard Hall.

The purple heart medal was awarded posthumously to Cpl. Albert E. Lachowsky, the first known casualty of the war among Faulkner County men serving in Italy.

War crops for Faulkner County were discussed at a joint meeting of county and community AAA committeemen at the courthouse. Plans were made to contact farmers to get their pledges.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

Captain Cecil Raleigh, formerly of Conway, visited friends in Conway. Capt. Raleigh was said to be the youngest officer of his rank in the U.S. Marines.