A man reportedly stole a vehicle after a struggle in the front seat.

A woman reported a black man got into her mother's Honda Odyssey on Sunday evening at her mother's residence in the 3400 block of Blair Avenue and tried to leave. She said she banged on the hood of the vehicle with her fist, grabbed the steering wheel and threw a few punches at the man, the incident report states.

The man then backed up the car. The woman said the car ran over her foot, the report states.

The woman reported her debit card, credit card, wallet, payroll check, personal papers, driver's license, Social Security card and other papers valued at $10 were reported stolen.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.