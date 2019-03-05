Hot Springs Village police are investigating a report of a caregiver allegedly writing checks and transferring funds from his client’s account, all without authorization.



Feb. 6

Multiple injuries resulted from a three-vehicle wreck at 7:58 a.m. Feb. 6 on DeSoto Boulevard, near Minorca Road. The police report said an eastbound Lincoln MKZ crossed the centerline, striking a westbound Ford SUV, causing it to spin. An eastbound Toyota Camry rounded the curve and hit the Ford in the passenger side. All drivers were injured; LifeNet personnel took one victim to the Coronado Community Center emergency-landing pad, where a LifeNet air ambulance picked up the victim. The report said the Lincoln’s driver would be cited for driving left of center, once released from the hospital.



Feb. 19

A patrolling officer saw an open door on the Balboa Baptist Church Disaster Relief Center, and found a door that might have been forced open. An initial view found that it was possible that emergency response items were missing, but church leaders were checking with disaster team members of the equipment’s status at the time of the report.



Feb. 20

At separate times, a white Ford F-250 and a brown Ford Explorer failed to check in the West Gate.

A Villager told police her purse was stolen at an Arizona hospital in November, and someone has used her identity to open up debit cards.

Hot Springs Village firemen and LifeNet staff helped a Villager who had fallen in a creek.

A small white dog was reportedly loose in the Onda Lane area.



Feb. 21

Officers watched several gates that had malfunctioned prior to 5 a.m., while IT staff worked on repairs.

An officer heard barking dogs in an Entrada Way home.

A Villager told police he had allowed a woman to move into an Alcantara Lane house in September while she was to paint it. The complainant said she had not painted the house and had violated the agreement by allowing other people to move in, has damaged the home, changed the locks and paid nothing. He was told to issue a notice to quit to the occupants.

A Toyota RAV4 that is licensed to a Villager failed to check in the West Gate.

It could not be located on the road or at the registered address.

A tan Lexus that is licensed to a Villager failed to check in the West Gate. An officer went to the registered address, and heard someone inside, but no one would answer the door.

A deer collided with a vehicle driving southeast on Fresno, then ran into the woods. Damage: $500.

At different times, a white GMC or Chevrolet truck and a vehicle with an Oklahoma plate failed to check in the West Gate.

Officers removed loose insulation on the road near the Balearic/Camino intersection, and called public works staff to pick it up.



Feb. 22

A Mercedes-Benz car collided with a Toyota car that was stopped at the four-way stop on DeSoto Boulevard. The Mercedes driver said he downshifted and braked, but slid on the rain-slicked surface. He was cited for careless and prohibited driving, and no proof of insurance. Damage: $20,000 each.

A white SUV registered to a Villager failed to check in the West Gate.

A black Lexus failed to check in the West Gate.

A westbound gray Honda Civic was reportedly passing vehicles on DeSoto.

An officer sent to the Dollar General on Highway 7, where there was a suspected shoplifter.

Police received two reports involving a juvenile.

A deer collided with a westbound Toyota truck on DeSoto, near Carmona Road. It died at the scene. Damage: $1,000.



Feb. 23

A silver minivan with Texas plates failed to check in the West Gate.

A white Dodge van failed to check in the West Gate.

Police received a report involving a juvenile.

After he reportedly entered a neighbor’s home and then let air out of a guest’s tires, Joshua Chad Trammel, 38, who was visiting a Pryenees Way home, was arrested for public intoxication. He said his neighbor had looked at him and nodded, and he thought he had been invited into the home.

An officer checked on a man and woman who were going through a dumpster on Callela Road. They said they had walked from her Celanova Lane home to a liquor store, expecting a ride home, then walked to a restaurant to see if they could catch a ride there before going to the dumpster.



Feb. 24

An officer went to a domestic disturbance on Dulzura Lane.

An officer picked up a black Labrador dog at a Victoria Lane home, but was unable to capture a German shepherd it had been with. It was also seen the next day.

A patrolling officer found a paddleboat with a 2006 POA sticker, and other items, that were dumped on Villacarriedo Lane.

A Villager said he had tooted his horn on North Badalona Drive to get a raccoon to leave the road.



Feb. 25

Police received a report involving a juvenile.

An eastbound motorist lost control on DeSoto Boulevard, striking a First Arkansas Electric power pole near First Assembly of God Church. He was injured. Damage: $7,000.

A caregiver who was later fired by his employer allegedly drew up a deed for a Village couple to transfer their home to him. At her request, police went to the Villager’s home and told him to stay away from the complainant’s home, where he reportedly was visiting daily in an attempt to get her to sign papers. The case is under investigation.

A shopping cart that is not from a local store was found on Sonora Way.

Obscene pictures drawn with a marker and writing were found on a landscaping rock near the cart.

A Ford F150 hit a Chevrolet Malibu that had been stopped for traffic on DeSoto Boulevard at San Fernando Lane. Damage: $15,000 each. The pickup’s driver was cited for careless and prohibited driving.

Police went to a domestic disturbance on Malaga Circle.

An officer assisted Garland County Sheriff’s Department in the 7000 block of North Highway 7.