Colder weather brought snow flurries to the area on Sunday morning.

A preliminary daily climate report from the National Weather Service in Tulsa dated 4:17 p.m. Sunday stated a trace amount of snow fell in Fort Smith. Bart Haake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said Crawford and Franklin counties probably received between a trace amount to half an inch at the most.

On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service website listed the detailed Fort Smith forecast on Monday as being mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 33 degrees and wind chill values between three and 13 degrees. There will also be a north wind five to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The forecast for Monday night was listed as mostly cloudy with a low of around 18 degrees and northwest wind around five mph.