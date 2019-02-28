Plans for renovations at Northside and Southside High School are starting to take shape, according to an update given to the Board of Education.

One major project at both schools is a new freshman center. Jay Kirkpatrick of HPM, the district’s project manager, said the original plan called for 18 classrooms and two science labs. After more inspection and discussions at both schools, it was determined 12 classrooms and one lab will be sufficient.

Deputy Superintendent Terry Morawski said the downsize came because “the whole ninth-grade student body will not be in the freshman center at once.”

The Southside freshman center will make the facility a loop, cutting congestion and the “doubling back” that occurs now when a student or teacher reaches the end of the hallway.

Equity and Southside's ability to keep its current competition gym were brought up once again. Kirkpatrick said the firm looked at taking its smaller gym and turning it into a cafeteria area, but an additional kitchen would have to be built. It would also alter the accessibility of the fire department if an emergency were to occur.

Original plans had the large gym being turned into cafeteria space and the smaller practice gym being kept as is. Kirkpatrick said this allowed the fire marshal to have 360-degree access to the building, because the building is not sprinkled, and the kitchen was already attached. Trying to alter this layout would add another $1.8 million to the project.

Board member Greg Magness asked if the building could have sprinklers added, but Kirkpatrick said it is not in the budget or program.

Kirkpatrick also said upgrading the auxiliary gym would be easier and less expensive than keeping the competition gym, which stakeholders have “almost zero sentiment” to save.

Morawski added that the list of things the school wished to preserve was short.

Magness was worried about having enough space in the smaller gym for people to sit comfortably, but Superintendent Doug Brubaker said big events would be scheduled in the large new gym and smaller events, which have “pretty sparse” attendance, would go in the smaller area.

“We have good support (for the small sports), but for the big marquee events, we typically put those in the big gyms,” Brubaker said.

Both campuses plan on adding a new administration center, though Southside will likely put six additional classrooms on the second floor.

Kirkpatrick said these additions will be the secure entry points, making visitors check in with each office.

Both schools hope to distribute administration throughout the schools for security purposes and be more involved with students.

Media center

One major addition to Southside will be an upgrade of its library and media center. It is currently on the second floor and hidden.

The idea is to use the media center to be an “activated learning space” in the middle of campus to promote a collaborative learning environment, said Eric Horstman from Corgan, the master planner.

Designs have the media center being two stories with reference materials on one floor and student work areas on the other, Horstman said. It will have Wi-Fi access and electrical outlets.

Plans include an “open communicating” staircase designed for students to sit and listen to lectures or do schoolwork. On either side of the staircase would be traditional-sized stairs for people to access the center. There are also plans to add a second elevator at the school to allow for students with disabilities to access all areas.

“That area is going to be really unique and special for that campus,” Morawski said.

Keeping up tradition

Northside is known for its red brick exterior, a feature the design team hopes to include with the new buildings.

Horstman said the new buildings won’t be an exact match, but the goal is a similar aesthetic.

The school district owns several buildings along North B Street, including one housing construction technology classes. There are desires to move this to the new career and technology center with the possibility of moving the junior ROTC program to that space.

A lot of unknowns still remain, but Brubaker said the team is dedicated to staying within budget and listening to those most impacted.

“Everybody’s so excited and positive,” Kirkpatrick said. “It’s been wonderful working with all the community, faculty and staff.”