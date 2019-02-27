TULSA — Tulsa County has reached a $350,000 settlement in a lawsuit filed by the estate of a local jail inmate who hanged himself in his cell a decade ago.

The Tulsa World reports that the settlement was agreed to last week with Carolyn Fox, the mother of 32-year-old Charles Jernegan.

Court documents show the county doesn't admit to wrongdoing and settled the case to avoid additional legal costs.

Fox filed the lawsuit in 2011, alleging that former Sheriff Stanley Glanz allowed and supported "a continuing practice of deliberate indifference toward inmate health and safety."

The lawsuit says jail staff knew Jernegan had a mental illness but provided inadequate care to prevent him from hurting himself.

The sheriff's office paid a $10 million settlement over another jail inmate's death in 2017.