As part of the Positive Behaviors Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program, James Matthews Elementary School in the Dollarway School District presented mid-year incentives for the top boy and girl for each grade level in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Honorees were A’mere Urquart – Kindergarten, Charity Johnson – Kindergarten, J’qari Allen – 1st Grade, Tylasia Mitchell – 1st Grade, Keyvion McAfee – 2nd Grade, Deabreyanna Davis – 2nd Grade, Craig Butler – 3rd Grade, Jewel Ann Smith – 3rd Grade, Tristian Jackson – 4th Grade, and Jamie Riley – 4th Grade, according to a news release.

Students were honored in December and received bikes donated by Tabernacle of Faith Church of God in Christ at Pine Bluff.

“The contribution made by the Tabernacle of Faith congregation is one James Matthews will never forget,” a spokesman said in the release.

Twenty five bikes were donated and were used as Christmas gifts and will be used as gifts during summer break, according to the release.

“Tabernacle of Faith has played a vital role in shaping the culture and climate of James Matthews. James Matthews is grateful,” the spokesman said.

The students received incentives for representing five major behavior expectations and earned the highest amount of Cardinal Bucks for the first semester. Expectations that should be modeled are compassion, attitude, respect, dignity and self-control in these areas — the school bus, hallway, restroom, playground and Cardinal Café, according to the release.