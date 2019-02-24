Crawford County
Big A Express LLC, Joshua A. Graham, 10117 Beth Lynn Road, Mulberry.
Coeus LLC, Brandan Garrett Glendenning, 1423 N. Ninth St., Van Buren.
Flores-Morse Group LLC, Justin D. Payton, 1824 Oak Grove Road, Van Buren.
Whiskey House Trucking LLC, Amy House, 136 West Kibler Highway, Van Buren.
Franklin County
AR Wolves Youth Basketball, Teala Bowman, 105 S. 7th St., Ozark.
Johnson County
Apex Earth LLC, Dylan B. Carter, 290 County Road 3536, Clarksville.
Logan County
ACM Rentals LLC, Tyler Moffett, 45 Brad St., Booneville.
Polk County
My Kitchen Table Cafe & Bakery Inc., Cynthia Lynne Tether, 255 Polk Road 26, Hatfield.
Turning Point Ministries Of Polk County, Inc., Shirley Todd, 607 Polk Road 62, Mena.
Discover Your Ability LLC, Diana Louise Bernardini, 1114 Maple Ave, Mena.
Mena Short Stop LLC, Saraswati Bhandari, 420 U.S. 271, Mena.
Ouachita Hydroponics LLC, Samuel Howard Norman, 1109 Maple Ave, Mena.
Scott County
2A Exchange LLC, Josh Howard Boersma, 203 Fir St., E., Waldron.
Sebastian County
Book Bazaar Too Inc., Carly Fimple, 1601 Houston St., Fort Smith.
Parga M Trucking Inc., Jacqueline Parga, 4812 Plum St., Fort Smith.
2M Lending LLC, Crystal Price, 220 N. Greenwood Ave., A, Fort Smith.
Chaffee Veterinary Clinic PLLC, Lance Dean Fouts DVM, 14328 White Bluff Heights, Fort Smith.
Chito Properties LLC, Carl Michael Daily, 58 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith.
Covenant Coaching & Wellness LLC, Davida M. Autry, 5004 S. U St., Suite 200, Fort Smith.
Derick Allison Law LLC, Derick Allison, 1405 West Center, third floor, Greenwood.
Hearthstone Properties LLC, Stephen Kolker, 5511 White Mountain Road, Greenwood.
Julie Lives Life LLC, Julie Annette Rowland, 3118 S. 98th St., Fort Smith.
Kevin M. King Marine LLC, Elizabeth A. King, 3920 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.
Lost Ten LLC, William F. Leonard, 2200 S. Waldron Road, B, Fort Smith.
Olliedais LLC, William F. Leonard, 2200 S. Waldron Road, B, Fort Smith.
Spectrum Computer Services LLC, Travis Ebert, 2200 Joyce Dr, Lavaca.
Twin Creeks Greenwood LLC, Robert Rye, 8520 S. 36th Terrace, Fort Smith.