In the past articles I have covered the market failures which have resulted in the economic undervaluing of the most important work that needs to be performed within a community, work which is the very fabric of society and necessary to create and sustain a thriving community. Fort Smith is a wonderful community, but we are not exempt from experiencing the same social ills that plague many of the communities across our country. I have intentionally spent weeks drawing your attention towards the existence of these market failures and illuminating the inexcusable, zero sum game in which the organizations who work so hard to fill these voids are forced to operate within.

We have built an economy capable of creating massive wealth to incentivize innovation and progress while it simultaneously exacerbates social ills and the disparity of the disenfranchised. We are the wealthiest nation in the history of the world but in our efforts to improve the human condition we have forgotten the true purpose of why we should strive to create value. With our attempts to improve our plights in this world we have created a self-serving market that in turn feeds off our energies, leaving us with little energy left over for feeding those who are actually hungry; in our quest to spin straw into more gold, we’ve forgotten about our inherent dependence on the straw.

Simon Kuznets developed the metric of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) as an economic measurement to assist U.S. Congress in determining the health of our economy during the Great Depression, but what Kuznets also made clear to Congress when he introduced this measurement was “the welfare of the nation can scarcely be inferred from a measurement of national income.” Kuznets stressed to Congress that his metric would only tell one side of the story as there are other important socio-economic factors that should be included when considering the overall well-being of a country. GDP does not account for all of it.

Fort Smith knows about the importance of maintaining community well-being. The opioid epidemic hit our area hard, causing chaotic chain reactions of social ills that are still being felt. Rates of addiction soared and played a core role in high rates of recidivism in jails and of children in the foster care system. Attempting to solve the symptoms of addiction rather than the causes proved to be little more than a waste of energy, though a valiant one. Studies continually find that addiction occurs largely out of a lack of human connectivity. One psychiatrist puts it poignantly by noting “addiction is not a substance disorder, it’s a social disorder.”

Those without a strong social circle — those without access to opportunity, and those without a community to be a part of and invest energies into — are the most vulnerable to addiction. Often the problems start and begin compounding long before the addiction ever surfaces. Those without the means and resources simply exist outside of the market. To effectively solve this problem, the answer will also have to come from outside the market.

Edgar Cahn, an American distinguished legal professor and author of "No More Throw Away People," created a concept known time banks that are innovative programs put in place by communities around the world. Cahn introduced time banking as a powerful anti-poverty tool, “and as a medium of exchange that would act to encourage and reward the work needed to build strong, resilient communities."

The mission of time banks, essentially, are "to promote equality and build caring community economies through inclusive exchanges of time and talents.” Cahn saw the problems with systems of service delivery being made dependent on the market — whether the expectation is for a solution or for funding the solution — and he created a new approach, inspired from age-old traditions to help combat social ills in an innovative yet familiar way.

Time banks are not a silver bullet for a community’s woes, but they are certainly an effective round to have in the magazine. The next and final piece in this series I will depict what a time bank might look like in operation in our area, and how our community could benefit, it could function as the non-economic glue to hold together our community where resources have long-since been dried up.

Miles Crawford is CEO of Go Ye Employment Services in Fort Smith.