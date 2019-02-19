Villagers and property owners are Hot Springs Village’s best marketing tool, Property Owners’ Association staff told the public at the Forward Together forum on marketing on Feb. 11.

Villagers have great credibility when talking to family members, friends and even strangers, for having chosen to live here.

Telling others about the Village’s beauty, friendly people, amenities and good staff service helps lure people here. But it could be a double-edged sword, if the Villager is unhappy.

“As residents, you are the very best marketing,” said Village Homes and Land broker Cheryl Dunson. “Always have been.”

Testimonials at www.explorethevillage.com are popular. “People like to see what you love about living in Hot Springs Village,” Dunson said.

Chief executive officer Lesley Nalley welcomed the crowd, followed by presentations by Dunson, David and Kim Taylor of Taylor Realty, director of tourism and community affairs Kevin Sexton, and Leigha Jones, of Benton, tourism development consultant for the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

Later in the program, the forum was opened for questions and answers.

“I want to welcome you to the place to live your dreams,” Dunson said.

Key decisions when starting to create the Comprehensive Master Plan, Dunson said, were to:

“Protect the long-term fiscal sustainability of the Village

“Establish and preserve the natural character of the Village

“Evolve the experiences and housing to meet the changing needs of retirees and demographics.”

Marketing is divided into geographic tiers and targets (people), she said.

Tier 1 is local advertising, at 11 percent of the marketing budget.

Tier 2 hits Little Rock and contiguous states, with 27 percent of the budget.

Tier 3, national advertising, comprises 62 percent of the budget and is aimed primarily at recent retirees and the soon-to-retire.

Target markets: empty nester and retirees, 61 percent; working families, both traditional and non-traditional, 28 percent; young singles and couples, 11 percent.

“For 2019, we discussed that a larger percentage of our current buyers are in the retiree category, but we need that slightly younger, possibly still-working group as second-home buyers and as the pipeline for next-generation retiree buyers,” she said.

In the last two years, most leads came from traditional, contiguous and high-cost-of-living states: Arkansas, Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Louisiana, Oklahoma, California, Florida and Kansas, Dunson said.

Sexton says marketing is beginning to work.

Among Discovery packages are the opportunity to enjoy lodging at places including the Arlington Hotel in Hot Spring, Mt. Carmel Community garden homes, and later this year, at Embassy Suites in Hot Springs.

Dining is available at Granada and DeSoto. Discovery guests have access to Coronado Fitness Center, including racquet court access. An option is a round of golf at either Granada or Magellan.

Participants can have an additional real-estate tour with an on-site Realtor.

Discovery packages are $349 per couple with golf, or $299 per couple without golf. Prices include all taxes. A Diamante Discovery package is new this year.

Most people start the research process about two years before retirement and move within a few months after they actually retire, Sexton said, quoting Ideal Living database manager David Heck. “What we don’t want is to create a pressured atmosphere for our guests,” Sexton quoted.

Discovery visitors aren’t on vacation. They are seeking the place to spend the rest of their lives. These people are spending their money because they want to be here,” Sexton said.

“We have to find a way to differentiate ourselves from other communities.”

Discovery packages began last year, with 37 being sold last year. Sexton sees a rising trend.

“People don’t move to Hot Springs Village to create a destination. They move to the Village to experience and and make memories,” Sexton said.

He predicts a bright future. “We have yet to receive our finest hour,” Sexton said.

Nalley gave an overview. The challenge, Nalley said, is attracting today’s buyer, while not offending yesterday’s buyer. “Everyone in this room is yesterday’s buyer,” she said. “And we’re pretty important.”

“Marketing matters because you matter,” she said. Marketing helps protect property values. Attracting more owners helps keep costs low by sharing expenses between more people. “A community that is attractive to today’s buyer increases your ability to sell and recovery our investment,” she said.

Kimberly and David Tayor discussed their view of the real-estate market. She has sold real estate here 13 years, but first started coming to the Village from Mississippi with her family at age 5.

The Taylors moved here in 1999. In 2017 they opened Taylor Realty Group, along with their son, Zachary.

“We consider each person that we get to do business with part of our real-estate family,” she said.

Once receiving a lead, Realtors work to convert it into a prospective Village resident. Pointing out the Village’s natural beauty, amenities and vibrance today and for upcoming years helps convert leads into potential Villagers.

“People definitely want to know that their real-estate investment is going to be strong,” she said. “But they also want to know that they are going to be able to connect with people socially.”

Her office feels that building that connection is a key first step toward attracting new residents.

Jones discussed the importance of retirement and relocation to Arkansas. She said Gov. Asa Hutchinson understands its importance.

She gave examples of how the state is working with the Village and other communities to lure new residents.

Among various questions from the public, real estate broker Jeff Hollansworth said 320 new homes were built in 2006, but only 60 in 2018. “Where’s the disconnect?” he asked.

Nalley said there was a national marketing machine in 2006. National Recreational Properties Inc. was heavily marketing lots in that era, and Nalley said there were 25 builders working here at the time.

Hollansworth said builders will come to the Village if there is demand. “It’s a supply and demand thing,” he said. “It’s a demand problem, in my opinion, in the best economy since Ronald Reagan."

Nalley believes demand exists, and working together, the demand can be met. “I think an organized effort is what is missing,” she said.

A golf course resident said it appears the golf course is underutilized. Nalley said visitor golf rose last year, and acknowledged opportunities exist for increasing rounds.

Sexton said he has been a lifelong golfer, and golf is important to him.

Other spoke of the importance of pickleball, golf, tennis and restaurants and other amenities.

The full video, included the question-and-answer session, was initially available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CukJLlgZYt0, but is no longer be available because it went “way off topic,” Nalley said. The staff and state marketing presentation is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HplMJSWcI88.



