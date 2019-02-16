The Baseline-Meridian Chapter United States Daughters of 1812 is continuing its drive for gently used men’s denim jeans for indigent veterans.

Recent donations from two Hot Springs Village residents, who are both veterans, enabled the chapter to buy 24 pair of men’s jeans. The chapter had recently been notified that VA Voluntary Services at Eugene Towbin Medical Center (Ft. Roots) was very low on men’s jeans, especially smaller waist sizes (size 38 or smaller). Women’s jeans are not needed, nor are men’s non-denim pants.

Chapter members shop thrift stores such as Teen Challenge, Habitat for Humanity Restore, Abilities Unlimited and others. In 2018, 327 pairs of men’s jeans were delivered to St. Francis House, a Veterans Homeless Shelter and Re-entry facility (SFH), as well as Fort Roots. With this donation, 46 pairs will be delivered for 2019 year to date.

Both SFH and Ft. Roots are also always in need of men’s body wash, shaving cream, razors, shower shoes, deodorant and other toiletries (full size, not travel size).

With limited resources, U.S.D. 1812 tries to accommodate the needs of both facilities through donations, both members and non-members.

Membership in U.S.D. 1812 is available to women age 18 and over who can offer proof that they are lineal descendants of an ancestor who, during the period of 1784-1815 inclusive, rendered civil, military, or naval service to our country.

U.S.D. 1812 was founded in 1892 and the Arkansas State Society was organized in 1906. U.S.D. 1812 is a volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism and preserving and increasing knowledge of the history of the American people and especially the period of the War of 1812. All officers of the society serve without compensation.

Contact Sheila Beatty-Krout for donations of toiletries and men’s jeans. Email at beattykrout@suddenlink.net or text at 501-922-7488 for pickup or delivery instructions.