An incident or incidents during a basketball game at Johnson County Westside Tuesday night apparently led to the detention, or threat of detention of a Magazine High School student, employee and adult fans.

Magazine superintendent Brett Bunch said the matter is under investigation, but said the school employee shown in a video uploaded by to a Fort Smith television station’s Facebook page was not placed in handcuffs.

“The Magazine School District is always concerned about the safety of our students, staff and parents. We are investigation all aspects of this matter,” Bunch said.

As of Friday night the video had been shared 175 times and generated a lengthy thread of 578 comments telling sides and or beliefs as to what happened prior to the video.

In the end, though individuals did leave the gym, there were no arrests logged.

Magazine students who were near the incident inside the gym that preceded the video, apparently captured via a cell phone, were questioned, Bunch said, so that administrators could gain perspective.