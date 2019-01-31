The Crawford County sheriff has identified a suspect in the death of Gabriel Quispe.

Jessica Ann Howard, 24, of Van Buren was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with capital murder after deputies discovered the body of Quispe, 49, with a gunshot wound through his abdomen Wednesday morning in Dripping Springs Cemetery near Uniontown.

Howard, who has a 3-year-old child with Quispe, allegedly tried to rob Quispe and shot him in the cemetery in connection with a dispute over the custody of their child, according to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

Howard on Thursday was held without bond in the Crawford County Detention Center, Brown said.