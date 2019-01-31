For the second time this month, Magazine Superintendent Brett Bunch was named to a three person finalist list for a superintendent’s job.

Last week it was for the job in Bergman and Bunch was suggested by McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C., according to a Harrison Daily Times report last Wednesday.

That is the same firm which recommended him for the job at Smackover-Norphlet,

Bunch, who is in his fourth year as the superintendent in Magazine, was among an applicant pool of 20, the Harrison newspaper reported.

While in Magazine Bunch led an effort to see the school convert to a “hybrid” calendar which extends the school year by adding more breaks and shortening the summer.

Magazine is the only district on such a schedule which has made it, and Bunch, popular among educators. At least 20 superintendents have sought data from Bunch about the success of the idea.

The district completed its first semester of the calendar in December so it has had little data to disseminate as yet.

Asked by Bunch to commit to the idea for three years, the school board did so and last January voted to give Bunch a three-year contract to match the commitment.

The other finalists for the Bergman job, the paper reported, were Bergman Middle School principal, and James Jones, the superintendent at Ozark Mountain School District, which is a consolidated district with campuses at Western Grove, Bruno-Pyatt, and St. Joe.

The Daily Times reported after each of the three candidates was interviewed a decision would be made. The interviews were scheduled to be completed by Jan. 29.

The decision for Smackover-Norphlet was delayed due to a death in the family of one of the candidates which delayed their interview until last Friday.