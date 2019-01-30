The Bearcats won their 20th straight basketball game Thursday night.

Yes, the Booneville Bearcats.

Yes, basketball.

No, there wasn’t a typo.

But that can’t be, because you cannot win here.

Countless players, and incoming coaches, have been told that for years, and while there were there were surprising uprisings by Bearcat teams, the program has long been seen, as Jerry Bradley, father of senior Logan Bradley puts it, “a punching bag.”

“That’s what we were told. Literally, from grade school,” Rocky “Alan” Shelton, a BHS basketball player from the early 1980s remembers. “We weren’t awful, but I personally believe that if we weren’t hammered to death with low expectations that in those half dozen or more very close games we were in, we would have likely won a good number of those.”

Now a pastor at Perryville Assembly of God Church, Shelton and his teammates were 12-13 his senior year of 1981-1982, a banner year at the time.

“For this Bearcat team to put together a streak of victories like this is a dream come true for all BHS hoopsters, both past and present,” said Shelton. “I believe it’s safe to say we’re all excited to see how far this year’s team can go, and, you can be sure that wherever we may be, we’re supporting them and cheering them on.”

The year after Shelton left the program via graduation would be a 19-11 conference tournament title winning season but soon after, the Bearcats were regulars in the cellar of conference standings.

As recently as the 2014-2015 the boys did not win a single game.

“The girls only won one game. It was certainly not easy to write about,” said Democrat sports reporter Chuck Hayes.

“When I was in school here everyone looked at the boys basketball games as an easy win,” said Bradley. “It seemed that the basketball players would consider a game successful if they lost by less than 10 points.”

Again, there have been aberrations, like the 18-12 2012-2013 team that made the state tournament and won a game, but lopsided losses and win-loss counts have been the norm. Not that coaches didn’t try.

“So proud of this accomplishment. We spent many years trying to build something there and had a little success but this is quite an accomplishment,” said Steve Brown, now a girls basketball coach at Fort Smith Southside. “(I) will always bleed purple and gold after spending 29 years there.”

Brown’s son, Zach, was a basketball specialist in 2005-2006 and 2006-2007.

A lot has changed during current head coach Ronnie Denton’s six years in Booneville.

In fact, the 20th win in a row, a 53-50 win at Fountain Lake Thursday also assured the Bearcats on no less than a tie for their first conference title.

A win in any of the final three games — last night at Paris, Friday against Two Rivers or next Tuesday at Perryville — makes it an outright title.

In basketball.

What changed? Denton said the culture change started with stability.

“I think Booneville has had a lot of coaches come and go and me being here for six years and kind of instilling a belief that it can be done here,” Denton said Friday. “You just have to work hard. It’s not all about wins and losses, but put in the work and good things will happen.

“It came in small doses to start with, and now we’re doing well.”

It took work, of course.

“There’s no one thing that got it to this point, just working, and kids buying in mostly. They’ve been told around here for a long time it couldn’t be done and now we believe it can be done, and we’re proving it,” said Denton.

“As we were preparing to move back to Booneville, I tried to explain to Logan the challenges he would face playing basketball as a Bearcat,” said Bradley. “I told him there would be fans there to watch, but not a lot. They wouldn’t be expected to be very good and that he would have to work extremely hard for them to be recognized and even harder for the Bearcats to get any respect from surrounding schools, much less the rest of the state.”

Long before the 20-game win streak, there were hints of something brewing.

“Some other kids that I’ve had, there was year-round work, practice and weight lifting, getting bigger, faster stronger and gotten to where they can compete and we’ve had some phenomenal athletes like Caden Yarborough,” said Denton. “He transformed in front of our eyes.”

“Logan’s freshman season, you could see that the class of 2019 definitely had some talent and for the first time I saw boys playing with enthusiasm and realizing that as a team they could actually be successful in a sport that typically just looked at as a way to keep some football players in shape during the off season,” said Bradley. “When that junior high team won 20 games, you could feel the excitement not only within the team but from the community as well as former Bearcats.”

Bradley said he started getting messages from classmates asking if what they were hearing about hometown basketball was reality or a product of a weak conference, or what, exactly is going on in south Logan County.

Still, unlike former Booneville opponents, Denton didn’t circle games as automatic wins.

“I remember looking at it early on, I knew Lavaca was really good and Mena was really good and there were other games like I knew Mansfield had a lot of guys coming back and they were expected to be really good,” said Denton. “At one point I was like, I hope we’re at least .500 after four or five games.

“But we got our feet under us and got some confidence. But nobody expected us to do this well.”

There have been plenty of opportunities to see the streak end. Last week was a pair of three point wins on the road at Jessieville and at Fountain Lake. The first Paris meeting was a one point win here. The Jessieville meeting here was a two point decision.

“In the past they may have thought they could win but with this group they don’t think they’re going to lose,” said Denton. “It makes a lot of difference in the confidence level.”

Denton said he asked his team after clinching a share of the title Thursday what is next.

“Let’s go win,” was the answer he said. “They’ve bought in.”

Is this season or small window of time another aberration in success, but more importantly in perception of the chance of success? Denton hopes not.

“I think some are still telling kids (don’t waste your time with basketball). I’m trying to tell them different,” said Denton. “I know a lot of people are writing us off after this year but hopefully we be able to compete with the kids coming up. Kids are still working hard.”

“Their sophomore season it started to show with more and more people filling the gym for basketball games. Not only that but the Bearcats were beating teams they weren’t supposed to beat, like Charleston and Subiaco,” said Bradley. “More and more boys were coming out for basketball from seventh grade up.

“The culture was changing and I would even hear people making excuses for why we were beating them, yet saying we were just a lucky team and it wouldn’t last. Little kids here in town are looking up to these boys and know who they are. They are cheering them on and Booneville boys basketball is now on the map.”

Hayes agrees.

“When we beat Charleston twice two years ago, I felt we had turned the corner. There were still a few bumps in the road since, but everything seems to have just gelled this year.”